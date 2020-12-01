Photos with Santa

Here comes Santa Claus! Jolly old Saint Nick will be joining us at the Sumpter Nugget Cafe for the next three Saturdays in December. To keep families and Santa safe this holiday season, we have the following COVID safety protocols in place: 1. Social distancing of 6 feet to be maintained. 2. Kids will NOT be allowed to sit on Santa's lap. 3. Face masks can be briefly taken off during pictures, but for the rest of the visit, they will be required for ages five (5) and older. 4. The set will be "Santa-tized" between visits. 5. To keep crowds at a minimum, appointments are required. 6. Wash and/or sanitize hands upon arrival
