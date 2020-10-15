Friday Night Piano Jam with Keith Taylor Come every Friday Evening at 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM to the downstairs studio and enjoy Keith Taylor playing ragtime piano. Keith?s remarkably rapid fingers keep the joint jumping! Free to all! If Keith is gone there is always a note on the door! Come listen and join in if there is a sing-a-long! Small town community living at its finest!
