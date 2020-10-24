If you want to get strong but don’t want to sit still, this rhythmic, dynamic, total-body workout is for you. With a constant flow of moves set to upbeat and empowering music, you’ll burn some serious calories while you build stability, strength, and flexibility. The mantra is power. PiYo Strength is everything you need for the body you want.
