Precious Metal Clay Sparkle Earrings

Learn the basics of working with Precious Metal Clay while creating a pair of Sparkle Earrings. We will be working in Find Silfer (.999 silver) and setting small Cubic Zirconia stones to the piece. You will learn to work with the clay, texture, cut, layer and add stones. We will use a small butane torch to fire the earrings and finish them with patina and a polish.
