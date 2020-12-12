Scroogeless 2020

So you wonder how it will work? Well... you order a Snack Box for 2 or 4 people and it comes with a DVD of the show. Then if you live in Baker City area you come down to Random Resales & Riches on Dec 18, 19 or 22 and pick up your order (we can bring it out to your car if you want). If you live in the Richland, Oregon area arrangements will be made to pick it up from Leanne Hinkle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.