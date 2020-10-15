Strength & Conditioning

A one hour full body workout focused on multiple repetitions using light weights, dumb bells and bar bells to work major muscle groups. This class is interval based with cardio components intermixed. Routines cater to all fitness levels with traditional and non-traditional athletic movements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.