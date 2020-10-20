A class that combines martial arts movements with circulation, breathing, and stretching techniques. Tai Chi has been tested and proven to be effective in decreasing the number of falls, the risk of falling, the fear of falling, and improving functional balance and physical performance. It’s a targeted class that will teach the various forms of Tai Chi that lead to increased fitness and balance for the individual. This class is appropriate for all ages and all fitness levels, and especially for Seniors.
