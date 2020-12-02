TAKE IT and MAKE IT Crossroads Christmas Craft Day

Family will pull up in front the Eltrym Theater and stay in your car. Kids can pick 3 projects to take home and make. Supplies and instructions are included. Free! Thanks to the DE and Jane Clark Foundation. The amazing staff of the Eltrym will be selling snacks, gift certificates and other fun things! We will be posting the projects on this page so you can review with your children in advance so we can keep the line moving. Proud to be part of the Baker City Downtown and CASA Gingerbread Walk and Scavenger Hunt.
