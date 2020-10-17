Total Body Workout

This class offers a variety of strength and endurance exercises. Includes a full body warm-up, strength training using body weight, free weights, bars, bands, balls, and steps, and finishes with core work and stretching. Total body incorporates bursts of cardio into movements intended to help you increase intensity and maximize your workout. Modifications available for all fitness levels.
