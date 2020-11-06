Veterans Appreciation Drive Thru Dinner

Veterans and their spouse are invited to join us for a free tri tip dinner to honor their service. Those who do not wish to join us for a sit down dinner can pick up their meals to go, we will bring it to your car for you! We can even deliver a meal to a home bound Vet. This meal is free to all Veterans and their spouses, you do not need to be a member. Please RSVP by Friday, November 6th. Please call 541-523-3338 any day after 2pm to RSVP. Members who would like to help support Veterans are welcome to join us for dinner, too. The cost will be $10 per person. Baker Elks #338 proudly supports helping end homelessness among our Veterans and money raised for veterans during the year goes to programs to support this. This is an especially trying year for everyone, and we hope you can come out and help us help others.
