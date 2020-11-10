Virtual Biology Camp

In this camp, you’ll get to contribute to the world’s scientific knowledge by playing fun computer games to solve structural puzzles about real RNA and protein molecules and become “molecular architects” and build proteins. You’ll also learn many other ways that computers help scientists solve the world’s mysteries. No prior programming knowledge required. Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Nov. 15, 12:30-3:30 p.m. $130. Needs-based scholarship available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.