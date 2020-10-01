Water in Motion - Water Aerobics Shallow Water

Water Aerobics is a fitness workout that incorporates lots of fun into a full body workout. Classes are taught in shallow or deep water by an instructor that will help you improve your agility, flexibility and cardiovascular endurance. No swimming ability is required.
