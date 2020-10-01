Watercolor Boxes

Once your practice is complete your watercolor creation will be set aside to dry while we measure and cut out the basic components of a simple 6″x4″ (3″ tall) gift box and lid. We will then use your practice sheets to create a colorful, one-of-a-kind art box that will be ideal for “wrapping” a special gift.
