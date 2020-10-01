Watercolor for Young Students

Age Requirements: 8 and up Maximum # of students: 10 Course cost per series: Members $16 Non-members $24 Course Description: Students will learn the basics of watercolor painting. Each class will include instruction on composing a complete painting in watercolor. Each month will be a different subject to paint. All supplies will be provided which will include all paper, paint, brushes & subject reference. Children should be dressed in older clothing, (this could be messy at times). Class size is limited so sign up early.
