Where Are The Wolverines?

Community Conservation is Oregon Wildlife Foundation’s free online wildlife series where we explore conservation topics from habitat restoration to species studies. During this episode we will learn about Oregon's lone wolverine, Stormy, and what we've learned in two years from tracking data, images, and video in a OWF Wallowa Wolverine Project update from field researchers Scott Shively and Kayla Dreher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.