Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei evades South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back R.J. Roderick at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

 Joshua Boucher-TNS

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is transferring from Clemson to Oregon State, he announced on social media.

Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after an up-and-down two seasons as Clemson's starter. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

