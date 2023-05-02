US-NEWS-OREGON-MARIJUANA-AUDIT-COMPLETE-WHEN-1-PO.jpg

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan attends an event in Portland on June 30, 2021.

 Dave Killen/The Oregonian, File

Oregon is the only state where top state executives such as Secretary of State Shemia Fagan can't be impeached and removed from office.

Fagan on Monday, May 1 apologized for taking outside work from a major legal cannabis company, which paid her $10,000 per month plus potential bonuses for out of state marijuana licensing for the company.

