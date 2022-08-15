62f52d704f2bf.image.jpg

Fire erupts on the west side of Grain Craft flour mill Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Pendleton.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Pacific Northwest wheat farmers are beginning to cope with the fallout from a massive fire on Wednesday, Aug. 10, that left the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton a “total loss.”

The company is working with farmers to handle the excess supply, said Natalie Faulkner, director of communications for Grain Craft, based in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.