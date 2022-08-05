62ec2eac03bf1.image.jpg

An Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist uses shears on the carcass of a calf that was killed by a wolf. Using an NRCS grant, ranchers will be testing non-lethal means of keeping wolves away from livestock.

 Steve Tool/EO Media Group

The USDA has awarded a $100,000 grant to the nonprofit Western Landowners Alliance to test new non-lethal tools ranchers can use to protect their livestock from wolves.

Funding comes from the Natural Resources Conservation Service through its Conservation Innovation Grants program, which supports the development of new management strategies to improve natural resource conservation on private lands.

