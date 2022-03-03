Editorial from The (Bend) Bulletin:
Critics say the United States only has justice for some. That there’s a justice gap between those who are poor and those who can afford a lawyer.
In Oregon you can see it when people who are charged with crimes have to face those charges without a public defender. The American Bar Association says Oregon only has one-third of the public defenders it needs. The issue, though, is broader than public defenders. It comes up in landlord/tenant cases, family law and more.
There are people who think the solution is that Oregon needs more lawyers. There are people who think the government should fund more legal services. The Oregon State Bar has been developing a program to fill some of the gap. It would allow specially trained paralegals to provide representation in family law and landlord/tenant cases.
In tax law and immigration law, nonlawyers can already represent clients in certain situations. And in Arizona and Washington state, for instance, there have been experiments with programs similar to what is being considered in Oregon.
Setting up a new way of providing legal representation is going to be contentious. Some lawyers will see it as a turf invasion. There are concerns that licensing paralegals to do more things would effectively legitimize a two-tiered system of justice in Oregon, one for the poor and one for everyone else. Then there is paying for it.
An immediate worry is that Washington Supreme Court ended that state’s paralegal program for family law in 2020. What went wrong? And does it mean that Oregon should not try it?
Washington’s program was established for the same reason that Oregon’s was. It provided training for people in narrow family law matters. It was praised by some including the American Bar Association.
After about eight years though, a majority of the Washington Supreme Court believed it was not a success. Only 40 people had been licensed to do the work. And the costs of the program eclipsed its revenues by $1.4 million. People who were already licensed under the program were allowed to continue.
Are those reasons for Oregon not to try it? Maybe. They could also be interpreted as lessons learned. Perhaps Oregon would have to do a much better job of recruiting people. And perhaps in Oregon the assumption should be that the program would need to be continually subsidized.
The Oregon State Bar is in an interesting position in this debate. It is both a regulator of who can participate in the market of providing legal help. It is the trade association for lawyers to represent their interests. Obviously, that has not stopped it from moving forward on the paralegal proposal.
But one thing struck us watching the discussion about the paralegal proposal at a meeting of the Board of Governors of the Oregon State Bar last week. It was mostly lawyers doing the talking. That makes sense, in a way. But correcting the justice gap seems too important to just wait and see what lawyers do about it. We all have a stake in the principle that every individual is heard under the law.
