ONTARIO — For the second time this year, Gov. Kate Brown has called a special session for the Oregon Legislature. This time around, the aim is to prevent evictions for several thousand renters during the upcoming winter. There also is the potential that drought assistance will be taken up during the legislative session.
Lawmakers will convene on Dec. 13 in Salem with the primary focus being the state’s rental assistance program. Oregon’s $289 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for that program were said to be nearly spent or pending request by Dec. 1.
Brown said that during the week of Nov. 21, Oregon Housing and Community Services and partners had paid out close to $150 million of those funds to more than 22,0000 households. In the two weeks prior to that, nearly $20 million was said to have been paid. There remains more than 25,000 applications which are still under review.
In addition to extending safe-harbor protections for those who have applied for assistance, Brown proposes to ensure landlords are paid in full for what they are owed, provide up to $90 million in additional assistance for low-income tenants through the winter, and provide $100 million to transition to long-term local eviction prevention services.
Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, who was on his way to a town hall in Jefferson County on Friday, Dec. 3, spoke with the Argus Observer in a phone call about the coming session.
He said that while the measures for rent relief, especially that landlords “be made whole” are “critically important,” he is opposed to going into a special session. The reason, Findley explained, is that he believes it could be dealt with at an Emergency Board meeting, as has been done several times for several matters throughout the pandemic.
“A special session will cost thousands of dollars for us to all come to Salem,” he said, adding that it could be done “virtually much faster and cheaper.”
Brown has indicated that other time-sensitive issues which will require action before the short session from Feb. 1 to May 7 may also be addressed.
Findley said some of those issues — which include drought relief for Oregon are in negotiations with discussions occurring “as we speak” — could also be done by the Emergency Board.
“I’ve been calling for an Emergency Board meeting for three months for drought relief,” he said.
In Malheur County, many farmers were impacted by the drought and high heat this year.
Paul Skeen, a local onion farmer and president of the Malheur County Growers Association, said in a phone interview on Friday afternoon that every crop in the county was down this year.
“We had extreme heat and on top of the heat, we had the smoke from all the fires on the southwest side of Oregon and northern California,” he said.
That smoke-choked visibility — and subsequently stifled growing — before the first of July, which is much earlier than normal.
“The onion crop is down significantly in size and yield,” Skeen said.
Furthermore, wheat yields, corn, seed crops and sugar beets all were down, he said, with the latter not being hit as hard.
“It’s been a tough year, and then you ask, is there any relief, and I talk to Lynn [Findley] a lot and I don’t think he knows (yet),” Skeen said.
The local farmer said he is hearing from a lot of people who have been growing onions that they aren’t growing anymore because they haven’t made money for a while.
“Every day, I hear another good-size farmer say he’s not growing onions anymore,” he said, adding that in Vale, some people are selling their dairies, too.
“It’s been bad,” Skeen said. “I worry about all my young farmers. I’m a few weeks from being 68, and if I can’t make it, it’s my own fault. But the young guys who are trying to get started that don’t have a lot behind them — they are our future. Somebody has got to feed us. It scares me a little.”
He said there were some federal COVID relief programs, such as PPP that helped.
This year’s growing season was about 21 to 22 days ahead in heat units, Skeen said, explaining that the onions essentially shut down because of it and before they had grown to size.
“That’s why the yields are down,” he said.
Hesitant to say just how far things were down, adding that it depended on who you talked to, Skeen estimated yields may be down 25-35%, with some people in higher elevations fairing a little better than those on the valley floor.
In addition to struggles with Mother Nature, Skeen pointed to inflation as problematic for the future of farmers.
With onion harvesters costing about $250,000 each, new ground-working types of tractors are now up to $500,000 each, and with the rising cost of steel, those prices are expected to keep growing.
One piece of legislature that Skeen said Findley is working on deals with natural resource management. At one time they were aiming to allocate about $7.5 million to keep farms in families.
“But as land and inflation has gone up, it’s not enough,” he said.
While Skeen said there is good work being done in the background to provide relief to farmers, it’s “moving at a snail’s progress.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.