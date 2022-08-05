LIND, Wash. — Many Lind residents scrambled to evacuate Thursday, Aug. 4 after a fast-moving wildfire tore through the small town.
Six homes and eight structures were destroyed, Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner said in a video update on Facebook.
Kevin Starring, fire chief of Adams County Fire District 2, said he was heartbroken about the structures lost.
“I’ve lived here my entire life and never worked through this or been through this, so I’m pretty devastated about that,” Starring said.
The 2,500-acre fire struck south of Lind, a town of 535 people in the middle of Adams County, around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, the state fire marshal’s office said. The cause is under investigation.
Starring said late Thursday afternoon there was no active fire and crews were putting out hot spots.
He said he’s battled large wheat fires and others like it, “but I’ve never been involved where people have lost their homes and lost everything. You read about and see it on TV all the time, but until you live through it, you have no idea.”
Wagner said there were no reports of major injuries besides one firefighter suffering from smoke inhalation who was airlifted to Spokane.
Starring said he was concerned the fire could burn the entire town because of the strong winds and flames that burned higher than fire trucks. The fire started southwest of town and rolled over the hillside on the town’s southern edge. He said firefighters knocked the blaze down a bit and saved some homes.
In other areas, Starring said the fire was “too intense,” and crews had to leave as the flames came right at them. Starring said crews would likely be on scene for two or three days to ensure the fire fueled by warm, dry and windy conditions does not reignite.
“It’s not good, but it could have been a lot worse,” he said.
Megan Shepard’s home was saved.
The fire came within about 20 feet of her driveway before firefighters swooped in and stopped it. She said the wind shifted directions, helping push the fire east, away from her home.
Some of her neighbors weren’t so lucky. Shephard said she spoke with one of them in town after the fire ripped through his property.
“It’s devastating,” she said. “I mean, I’m happy that my home was OK, but I mean, they’re our neighbors.”
Shephard said she and her husband were at work when the fire started, and her son was the only one home.
“It was scary trying to get home in time,” she said. “My husband was like, ‘I don’t know if the house is going to be there when you get there.’ “
Shephard said she and her family loaded up their dogs, ducks and chickens in case the fire did burn their property.
“I was worried about my animals,” she said. “I was like, ‘I need to get my animals out.’ “
Lind clerk Barbara Pence said the fire appears to have skirted along the south edge of town to the east. The town was prepared to evacuate and advised residents to leave if they felt unsafe, but the north part of town was never ordered to evacuate, she said.
“We were lucky that it didn’t come into town and take out the entire town,” Pence said. “It is sad that we lost the homes that we did and we feel for the people that are affected. And as a small community, the community will band together and help those families, I’m sure.”
Pence said the City Council will need to meet to determine what the city can do to help residents who lost their homes.
“We feel for the people that have been affected, and we are here to help with what we can,” Pence said.
Lind Mayor Paula Bell said the fire caused the town to lose power, and Avista Utilities was on scene to address the issue. Meanwhile, city crews were working nonstop, she said, to ensure the city’s water wells were running properly.
Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources, including multiple aircraft and fire agencies from around the region. Local volunteer firefighters also assisted, and Bell said she appreciated the assistance.
“It’s too bad that it’s a disaster that brings people together, but it’s good to have neighbors,” she said.
From her home between Lind’s elementary and middle schools, Heather Reed could see flames on the outskirts of town.
Reed, who owns the Wheat Lind Coffee House, said her shop downtown was safe from the flames.
“I was really more concerned about the people that lost their home and trying to figure out ways to help them,” Reed said.
Like Starring, Reed said she was heartbroken about those who lost their homes.
“You can’t help but feel for them,” she said.
Presnell and Nielson Road roads, 3 miles south of Lind, were blocked due to the fire. U.S. Highway 395 was closed in both directions from Paha-Packard to Cunningham Road but later reopened, the sheriff’s office said.
