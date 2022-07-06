Tom Busciglio has seen some success in Baker City, having opened the popular Philadelphia’s Cheese Steak eatery in December of 2020 and continues to see a regular base of customers.
While the restaurant and bar adjacent to the Safeway has been a popular streetside eatery for the last year and a half, to the West, across the grocery’s lot and the next street, the double doors on the infamous red-orange building have been closed and locked even longer.
2425 Oak St has seen more than one name on its business license, Sunset Lounge most recently, but its original name, for some reason, still has a life of its own: Fong’s.
“Me and my wife bought the whole building from Yim Fong in 2006,” said current owner Philip Wong, noting a family relation to Yim and Quincy Fong who established Fong’s Tea House.
Wong confirmed that Busciglio has leased the establishment, and was verified on Philadelphia's Facebook page that it was set to open explicitly as 'Fong’s' once again on July 6, 2022.
Sunset Lounge had closed near the beginning of the pandemic shutdown after a series of altercations outside the establishment. The street address pops into some locals’ memory almost photographically when called out on dispatch.
Busciglio wasn’t available for comment, though the Facebook post added that the main dance floor had been refinished. No other details were made available if they were to host a band for the reopening night or if the interior had been changed significantly.
