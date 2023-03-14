SPORTS-ATH-OLY-FOSBURY-GET

American high jumper Dick Fosbury clears the bar and sets an Olympic record of 7 feet, 4 1/4 inches, in Mexico City in late October 1968. His technique, known as the Fosbury Flop, became the standard for high jumpers. 

Dick Fosbury, the lanky leaper who revamped the technical discipline of high jump and won an Olympic gold medal with his “Fosbury Flop,” has died. He was 76.

Fosbury died Sunday, March 12 after a recurrence with lymphoma, according to his publicist, Ray Schulte.

