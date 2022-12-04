SPORTS-COLLEGE-FOOTBALL-BOWL-SEASON-IS-1-ID.jpg

Boise State wide receiver Latrell Caples watches a high pass deflect off his hands Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in the Mountain West championship game against Fresno State.

 Darin Oswald/The Idaho Statesman

BOISE — When Fresno State’s Jake Haener was presented with his biggest challenge of the season — taking down perennial conference power Boise State — coach Jeff Tedford long knew his quarterback would be up for the challenge.

Haener, who didn’t play against Boise State when the two teams met earlier in the season due to an ankle injury, threw for 184 yards and a touchdown to lead Fresno State to a 28-16 victory over the Broncos on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Mountain West Conference championship game.

