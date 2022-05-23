Bulldog JV Baseball has drawn in some new participants in their ranks and fans in the crowd. Two students, not new to baseball but new to the city, state and nation have joined local kids in a sport they’ve grown to love.
Raphaël Tisca and Hugo Lacaille have traveled roughly 5000 miles, or 8,500 kilometers from France as part of the BHS foreign exchange program. Understandably, the program was on a hiatus for some time, but with the end of the lockdown the opportunity arose again. The Herald interviewed them in correspondence as a pair.
“We come from Rouen in Normandy. We were able to participate in this exchange program through Thomas Joseph who helped us with all the necessary steps to realize the project of studying in Baker.”
The United States and France have been steadfast allies as far back as their democratic foundings in the late 1700’s. Rouen itself is over 1000 years old, so the sights of a largely untamed Oregon were appreciated. “Oregon is a very beautiful state, with beautiful landscapes and where people are friendly and kind,” they said, “We visited Baker City and saw Anthony's Lake under the snow.”
Baseball has curious appeal in small pockets all over the world, and the two were enamored at first pitch. “My father has always been a big fan of the United States and in 2016 he suggested I take up baseball and I fell ‘in love’ with the sport,” said Raphaël.
The two clarified, “Baseball is a sport that is not very developed in France, but it is evolving. In Europe, the sport is very developed in some countries like Germany or Italy.”
“During my childhood I practiced dance for 7 years,” said Hugo, “And it was during a sports discovery day that I tried baseball for the first time. The same evening, my mother and I looked for the nearest club.”
In Normandy they lived near a local Baseball club, “The Rouen Huskies, who have won many titles,” said Raphaël, “My level improved a lot, especially with the coaching of very good coaches.” The two had shoutouts for hometown coaches, Dylan Gleeson, Mickael Cerda and Esteban Prioul.
“I signed up with the Rouen Huskies where I was very well received and where my sports level evolved extremely well,” said Hugo, “Then I was recruited in a high level center: The Rouen Baseball Center.”
The two say they’ve felt welcomed in Oregon, “We made good friends and we were very well received. Moreover, the atmosphere in the Junior Varsity is great and everyone gets along well.”
Discussing places they’d still like to see, they wished to see more of the beautiful U.S. landscape, and if given a chance, to visit San Francisco. They’re also hoping they’ll have a chance at some local pastimes, such as fishing and hunting.
Finally, asked if the two have managed to get involved in any uniquely American fun, they swung for the fences, “We got to shoot a potato launcher.”
