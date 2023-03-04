Jesse Brown, a professional steer wrestler who grew up in Baker City, is off to a fast start in the 2023 rodeo season. Brown, who has qualified for the biggest event in rodeo, the National Finals Rodeo, the past three years, won the steer wrestling event at a Texas rodeo recently. He is ranked third in the world in the event.
A retired Forest Service hydrologist who lives in Baker City is one of the leaders in a campaign lobbying President Biden to sign an executive order banning trapping and hunting of beavers on public land managed by federal agencies. The proponents cite research showing that returning beavers to an area can improve water supplies, as the rodents build their trademark dams, creating ponds and wetlands and raising the water table.
There's no busier week of the year in the Baker High School gym than the first week in March, when the state Class 1A boys and girls basketball tournaments come to town. And this year, as in 2022, the Class 1A games weren't the only ones. Baker's boys and girls hoops team, who compete at the Class 4A level, had playoff games that had to be wedged into the Class 1A schedule. The Baker girls played Friday night, March 3, and the boys played Saturday afternoon, prior to the girls and boys Class 1A state championship games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.