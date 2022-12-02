FRUITLAND, Idaho — Three weeks after excavating property to search for human remains, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said Thursday, Dec. 1 that authorities believe Michael Vaughan, who disappeared at age 5 in July 2021, was once buried at the site but then his body was moved.

Huff released some new details related to the boy’s case at a press conference, and said that anyone who was involved in Michael’s abduction or hindered law enforcement’s investigation “will be pursued.”

