Is the age of nuclear fusion finally dawning?

After many decades of not-so-productive research, scientists have been making serious progress toward an energy revolution. On Monday, Dec. 12 came news of the latest milestone: According to press reports, scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California recently induced a fusion reaction that produced a net energy gain — that is, it generated more power than it consumed.

