SPORTS-49ERS-CASH-BEST-INSURANCE-POLICY-1-SJ.jpg

San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo throws against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. 

 Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group-TNS

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — After the shock of losing starting quarterback Trey Lance to a season-ending injury wore off, the San Francisco 49ers looked awfully familiar with Jimmy Garoppolo back at quarterback.

Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass on his first full drive after replacing Lance and ran for another score to help the San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks 27-7 on Sunday, Sept. 18.

