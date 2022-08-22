SPORTS-DANIEL-JONES-ON-GIANTS-OFFENSE-6-NJA.jpg

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (No. 5) walks off the field with Giants medical personnel after he injured his knee during the first half of NFL preseason football action against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

 Andrew Mills/nj.com

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall choice in the draft, left the New York Giants' preseason game in the second quarter Sunday night, Aug. 21, and was ruled out with a knee injury.

The Giants also lost kicker Graham Gano to a concussion, while returner-wide receiver C.J. Board was sidelined with a rib injury and sixth-round draft pick Darrian Beaves left with a knee injury.

