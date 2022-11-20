SPORTS-BO-NIX-NO-12-OREGON-26-PO.jpg

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin pulls in a touchdown catch in the second quarter as the No. 12 Ducks host the No. 10 Utah Utes in a Pac-12 college football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

EUGENE — Bo Nix started the week as a hobbled spectator sitting in the training room getting rehab. He ended it still hobbled, but celebrating on the field after helping keep alive Oregon's hopes of getting back to the Pac-12 championship game.

Nix threw for 287 yards and one touchdown despite a lower leg injury, Oregon intercept three of Utah quarterback Cameron Rising's passes and the 12th-ranked Ducks knocked off the No. 10 Utes 20-17 on Saturday night, Nov. 19.

