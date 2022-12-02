6388bce73d05a.jpg

Eastern Oregon University student-athletes volunteered on Oct. 31, 2020, to assemble 2,000 at-home learning kits as part of a grant-funded effort by the Greater Oregon STEM Hub to support fourth-graders in rural counties.

 Eastern Oregon University, File

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University’s Greater Oregon STEM Hub is helping break barriers and providing support to give students across Eastern Oregon direct access to engaging computer science education tools and professional development.

The Oregon Department of Education has awarded $6 million of a $10 million investment from the Oregon Governor’s Computer Science Initiative to the 13 STEM Hubs in Oregon. Eastern’s GO STEM Hub intends to use its portion of the grant — $587,000 — to provide free computer science materials, professional development and support for schools around Eastern Oregon.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.