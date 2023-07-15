Another historic building will be spruced up thanks to a Preserving Oregon grant from the State Historic Preservation Office.

The Masonic Temple, 2193 Main St., was finished in 1901. This grant, which is a 1:1 match for a total of $8,000, will help preserve the upper story windows and historic doors.

