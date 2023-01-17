The object, cataloged as ‘C/2022 E3 ZTF’ is an incredibly rare visitor to the inner solar system, even now swinging away from the sun as its arc makes it increasingly visible in Earth’s sky.
It only completes its circuit once every five eons, the last time it visited Earth fire was the most advanced technology, with stone tools and spears in close second.
The comet is unique for its distinctly green hue, and has been visible to telescopes for several days. It was closest to the sun, completing its perihelion arc, on January 12, and its return trip will bring it closer and closer to the Earth until February 1st/2nd, when it will begin to quickly recede away in the night sky and reflect less light, and with any changes to its mass and spin over time, possibly to never return.
The distinct green tint is thought to be caused by carbon and hydroxide ions it sheds as it approaches sunlight. The misconception that ‘space is cold’ is put to the test on the surface of a comet, where the burning power of our star is enough to evaporate its ice surface as it travels.
It will be visible in the Northern Hemisphere and slowly close the distance toward the horizon on its approach. You’ll have a chance to see it in the coming days if clouds, haze and light pollution permit. Telescopes and binoculars should be effective to see it sooner, of course. The Celestron SkyPortal app can also allow you to pinpoint it with your smartphone in real time.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.