C/2022 E3 ZTF

A remarkably rare green comet, named 'C/2022 E3 ZTF', will be visible in the night sky for several weeks in the northern hemisphere.

 Contributed Photo/NASA

The object, cataloged as ‘C/2022 E3 ZTF’ is an incredibly rare visitor to the inner solar system, even now swinging away from the sun as its arc makes it increasingly visible in Earth’s sky.

It only completes its circuit once every five eons, the last time it visited Earth fire was the most advanced technology, with stone tools and spears in close second.

