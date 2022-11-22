American families are heading into the end-of-year holidays facing sticker shock in the grocery aisles. Prices have jumped 13% over the past year, with even larger increases for staples like eggs, chicken and pork. Although inflation decreased slightly in October, it remains a top concern in public opinion polls for a reason: High prices are hurting people, and they need help.

Meanwhile, second- and fourth-largest grocers in the country have hatched a plan that would actually make things worse for consumers. Kroger and Albertsons — which together already own chains like Ralphs, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Safeway, Acme, Pick ‘N Save and Vons — announced plans to merge, potentially creating an industry behemoth second only to Walmart.

Rebecca Wolf is the Food Policy Analyst at the national advocacy group Food & Water Watch.

