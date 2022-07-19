Rock Creek
Rock Creek in the Elkhorn Mountains west of Haines is among more than a dozen streams that would be added to the federal Wild and Scenic Rivers Act list under the River Democracy Act sponsored by Oregon's U.S. senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley.

 Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald, File

A plan to protect thousands of miles of rivers and streams in Oregon received renewed attention last week when dozens of organizations banded together to encourage politicians to speed up the passage of the bill.

Seventy-five organizations across the state sent a joint letter to Oregon Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley urging them to pass the River Democracy Act. The letter is signed mainly by conservation groups and outdoor sporting and fishing organizations.

