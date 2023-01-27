EUGENE (AP) — Quincy Guerrier scored 16 points and Nate Bittle had a double-double and Oregon beat Colorado 75-69 on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Bittle scored tied a career-high with 11 points and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds and reserve Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 13 on 5-of-7 shooting for Oregon (12-9, 6-4 Pac-12).

