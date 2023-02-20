PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Mouhamed Gueye had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Justin Powell scored 11 points, including a layup that capped the scoring, and Washington State beat Oregon 68-65 Sunday, Feb. 19 for the Cougars' third win in a row.

TJ Bamba also scored 11 points for Washington State (13-15, 8-9 Pac-12) but made just 5 of 17 from the field and Andrej Jakimovski added 10 points.

