LA GRANDE — A new guide for nonmotorized trails in the Mount Emily Recreation Area is now available.
The MERA Bike, Hike, Run! Guide, produced by the Union County Chamber of Commerce and a large contingent of volunteers, includes robust trail descriptions and ratings in addition to trip-based information for out-and-back hikes.
“This project has been long in the making, and it was an incredible experience to see so many different volunteers come together to make it happen,” said Bart Barlow, the project’s leader.
The volunteers include Suzannah Moore-Hemann, who is the assistant director of stewardships and scholarships at Eastern Oregon University. Barlow said Moore-Hemann started the project and has been very devoted to it.
“It was her brainchild,” he said.
Moore-Hemann was the director of the Union County Chamber of Commerce for two years through 2021.
The guide’s trail information includes facts about at least 30 pathways including Caffeine, described as “MERA’s signature, high speed, flowy downhill, enduro-type mountain bike trail.” The trail’s amenities include excellent views of the Grande Ronde Valley, Eagle Cap Wilderness and Elkhorn Mountains. Caffeine Trail is one of eight in which high-speed mountain bikes are recommended.
The trip descriptions include GPS coordinates, elevation listings and information on difficulty levels, as well as MERA’s rules, trail use etiquette and safety tips.
The Union County Chamber of Commerce served as the fiscal agent for the project.
Copies of the new publication are available at the Union County Chamber of Commerce, Side A Brewing, Mountain Works, Eastern Wheelworks, Eastern Oregon University’s Outdoors Program and Blue Mountain Outfitters. In addition the guide is distributed throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho at welcome and visitor centers, airports and other highly visible stopping points. A total of 5,000 copies of the guide were published.
Funding for the MERA Guide was provided by the Eastern Oregon Visitors Association/Travel Oregon, the Blue Mountain Singletrack Trails Club and a local donor.
