CORVALLIS — It's no coincidence that the Oregon State offense has found some traction the past two weeks as quarterback Ben Gulbranson continues to get more comfortable and in a groove as the starter.

The redshirt freshman will make his seventh start of the season Saturday, Nov. 26 as the 22nd-ranked Beavers take on No. 10 Oregon at Reser Stadium in the 126th football meeting in the rivalry series.

