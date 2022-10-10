Teach Rural Oregon and Eastern Oregon University has announced a selection of the inaugural class of the Oregon Rural Teacher Corps (ORTC).
Among the teachers chosen is BoDean Tayer of Pine Eagle Elementary School in Halfway.
In an email to the Herald, Tayer said the ORTC is a new grant partnership with the Rural Schools Collaboration to provide peer support, travel money, classroom supplies, professional development and financial assistance.
These go to a select group of current EOU Master of Arts in Teaching candidates who teach in rural and underserved communities in Oregon.
This program is Tayer’s first of the two-year MAT program at EOU and will be covered in full.
“I was speechless when I received the email that said I had been chosen for the inaugural class of ORTC,” she wrote. “This will have a huge financial impact. Even more important to me, I will have a cohort of teachers to lean on and collaborate with that are also teaching in rural districts."
Tayer said she is passionate about providing engaging instruction to rural students.
“The fact that I get to be a part of this program while teaching in beautiful Halfway, OR is really a dream come true,” Tayer wrote.
She hopes the program continues for years to come and creates a “ripple effect that helps to draw teachers to all of the amazing rural school districts across Oregon.”
“EOU is spearheading some really important conversations around teacher recruitment and retainment, especially in rural areas. I am thankful to be a part of the EOU student community!” Tayer wrote.
