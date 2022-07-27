The Women Owning Woodlands Network has set out to host a free women’s forestry and hiking event, upcoming out of Halfway, Oregon on July 30 at 8 a.m.
The objective of the hike is to teach essential map skills and real-world application of charting compass travel. The event is open to public enrollment and hosted by Tiffany Hopkins at Oregon State University.
“The plan is to learn the basics of compass, including finding directions. Learning to read maps, including commonly used map technology, both paper and digital, finding your pace and measuring distances,” said Hopkins, “Then going on the hike to put all of this into practice.
“The compass and mapping portion will be indoors in a classroom setting, which would likely be hard for young children.”
Mature children are welcome to attend and gain forest skills of their own.
Hopkins has a list of to-bring items for registrants, but generally participants should prepare for a hike in the mountain air.
“WOWNet is a diverse, enthusiastic, group of women who are interested in woodland management,” said Hopkins in a press release, “The group encompasses many different knowledge sources and diverse management goals.”
WOWNet was launched in 2005 with help from Oregon State University and the Natural Resource Extension Program to reinforce woodland skills and operates with a set of goals:
Learn about forest management
Share forestry and natural resources experiences
Exchange personal knowledge with other women who are going through similar experiences
