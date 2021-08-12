Nationally recognized cartoonist, Jon Hanley, is teaming with the Baker County Chamber of Commerce this summer to produce a unique, one of a kind "Historic brochure map".
According to a press release, a larger tourist friendly poster size depiction of Baker was created by Cartoon Communities by Hanley 15 years ago.
"Our maps are funded by the business community as advertising and bragging rights! Once the downtown is presented I will work with Shelly (Cutler) at the Chamber on incorporating as much of the history, geological landmarks and historic buildings as we can fit on the artwork!" said Hanley in the press release
Space is limited to a first come first serve basis. To learn more or to reserve your space on the map, contact Jon Hanley at 541-786-5776 or Shelly Cutler at 541-523-5855.
