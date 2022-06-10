Driving to Unity, Oregon from Baker is a winding, guard-less drive filled with scenic vistas and abundant life. For miles the trees passing the windows offer little shade, but still bear a scorched and skeletal charm.
Fire season hasn't started this year, in part thanks to the ever-wet spring we’ve experienced, but elsewhere fire season never ends. “We've had crews come back from California on Christmas day, Thanksgiving,” says Tom Cuellar, crew coordinator for the Vale District.
The mechanisms to fight the national threat of wildfire have long since dropped into gear, while recruits at the aptly named Burnt River School gear up.
Cuellar has been involved in fire fighting for 27 years, the program itself having run since 1968. “Today we’re using hand tools and hand line, pumps and hose,” said Cuellar, “They'll set up a mark 3 pump and get instructions on what type of hose to string out.”
He’s preparing a new batch of crewmen to certify as Type 2 firefighters, and running intensive training in the open fields adjacent to the school. The Rural Fire Protection Association and the Bureau of Land Management work together to cover some of the vast ranges between the Snake River and as far south as Reno, Nevada.
Crewmen, clad in bright, fire-resistant Nomex clothing, hard hats, sunglasses and gloves, are crucial to carry out ‘gridding’, where crews separated to slightly wider than arm’s length apart and systematically cover ground in order to ensure no single ember remains where fire has been.
Fire is normally obvious, but it can hide where no seeker can find it. Cuellar mentioned the Multnomah fires set off in 2017, though extinguished above ground, can still be seen giving off furls of smoke, burning underground root systems to spite a half decade of rain.
The camp also hosts junior workers, 16 and up, trained to support camps for any odd duty that is needed, doling out food, setup and teardown of camps, disinfecting surfaces, usually dwelling in the most barren, rocky areas available.
Pay for Type 2 firemen is respectable, entry wage as much as $19.80 an hour. They’re often sent to high-risk locations for shifts up to 14 days long. They dispatch not just as individuals, but as an entire unit, vehicles and equipment included, everything but the water.
To date, Cuellar’s crews have been sent as far as Alaska, and have made visits to the Carolinas, Florida, Kentucky, Georgia, etc. Fire crews were on call and responded to situations as unique as the Challenger disaster and Hurricane Katrina.
If the situation merits, they can sometimes spend as much as 2 weeks on call without seeing fire, but standing by in locations such as California and New Mexico, where any open flame can expand into disaster.
If you're able bodied and interested in a career in fire crew, visit www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire/careers or call the Oregon BLM at 503-808-6001.
