SPORTS-UPSET-CITY-NO-15-PRINCETON-1-SA.jpg

Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo walks by the Princeton Tigers as they celebrate their upset victory over No. 2 seed Arizona 59-55 in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

 Paul Kitagaki Jr./TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mitch Henderson’s victory leap that punctuated Princeton’s famed upset over UCLA in 1996 has become an iconic moment. There is a picture of the joyous jump at the school’s practice facility that serves as a constant reminder of what’s possible.

Now Henderson’s current players have authored one of their own.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.