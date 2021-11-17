Herald to publish expanded issue Nov. 23, e-edition only on Thanksgiving Nov 17, 2021 Nov 17, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Herald to publish expanded issue Nov. 23; e-edition only on ThanksgivingIn observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Baker City Herald will not publish a print edition on Thursday, Nov. 25.Because the Herald is delivered by mail, an issue published on Thanksgiving couldn’t be distributed that day.“It’s a chance to give our employees an opportunity to spend an uninterrupted holiday with their families,” said Andrew Cutler, regional editor for the EO Media Group, which owns the Herald.The Herald will publish an expanded edition, including additional comics and puzzle features as well as the weekly GO! magazine, on Tuesday, Nov. 23.An e-edition only paper will be published on Thanksgiving and will be available to paid subscribers through the Herald’s website, www.bakercityherald.com.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterTo make sure you are subscribed to the e-edition, follow these steps:• Go to www.bakercityherald.com/users/forgot, enter your email address and click I’m not a robot, then Reset Password.• An email will be sent to you with a link — click on the link.• A website will pop up to enter your new password.• You’re all set.For questions or problems, call our customer service line at 800-781-3214. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
