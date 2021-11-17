Herald to publish expanded issue Nov. 23; e-edition only on Thanksgiving

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Baker City Herald will not publish a print edition on Thursday, Nov. 25.

Because the Herald is delivered by mail, an issue published on Thanksgiving couldn’t be distributed that day.

“It’s a chance to give our employees an opportunity to spend an uninterrupted holiday with their families,” said Andrew Cutler, regional editor for the EO Media Group, which owns the Herald.

The Herald will publish an expanded edition, including additional comics and puzzle features as well as the weekly GO! magazine, on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

An e-edition only paper will be published on Thanksgiving and will be available to paid subscribers through the Herald’s website, www.bakercityherald.com.

To make sure you are subscribed to the e-edition, follow these steps:

• Go to www.bakercityherald.com/users/forgot, enter your email address and click I’m not a robot, then Reset Password.

• An email will be sent to you with a link — click on the link.

• A website will pop up to enter your new password.

• You’re all set.

For questions or problems, call our customer service line at 800-781-3214.

