Bulldogs Baseball players and coach Tim Smith arrived May 25 in Grants Pass to play at the close of a warm day leaning hot, the temperature settling at about 88 degrees by first pitch of the crucial playoff game.
Bulldogs braced for the team. “They’re number two in the state,” with only two losses, said Smith, “They’re solid, they had great pitching. We played pretty well.”
But the damage done in the first inning left Baker struggling to advance throughout against Hidden Valley Mustangs, who drove in 3 runs at the bottom.
“We just couldn’t get the bats going,” said Smith. While the Bulldog defense held them back for 3 more innings, the team couldn’t push runners through or connect.
By the 6th Mustangs took another run, and in the 7th another 3, shutting Baker out with 0-7, Hidden Valley, who rolled forward with an almost unblemished 25-2 season.
A handful of errors and wayward pitches stole Bulldogs chances at a comeback particularly in the 6th. “As a coach that tells me we could have won if we’d made less mistakes,” said Smith.
Baker saw some player successes. Hayden Younger clocked the game’s only hit and single for Baker and pitcher Hudson Spike managed 17 first pitch strikes and 4 strikeouts against the prestiged team.
For the season this closes BHS Baseball with 13-9. Smith reflected on the teammates graduating out with 8 students set to leave the team, 5 of them key starters. “We’re going to have to rebuild,” said Smith, “We’re going to miss their leadership and experience.”
Among them, Hayden Younger, Logan Capon and Connor Chastain expressed interest in moving on to college ball, according to Smith.
In all, Smith says he saw continual gains “I thought we improved throughout the season, and got better toward the end.” Smith wished the team could have another chance at some of the lost games, “Ultimately that cost us seating in the playoffs, we might not have had to face Hidden Valley (this early).”
“This team worked hard, they persevered. They showed quite a lot of grit in my opinion. They never quit and competed every inning they played,” said Smith, “I’m proud of them.”
Baker 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0
Hidden Valley 3 0 0 0 1 3 X – 7
