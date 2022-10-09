BOISE — George Holani rushed for 157 yards and caught a touchdown pass, Ashton Jeanty rushed for 109 yards and a pair of scores, and Boise State defeated Fresno State 40-20 Saturday night, Oct. 8.

Boise State (4-2, 3-0 Mountain West) watched its ground game flourish for the second straight week since Dirk Koetter took over as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.