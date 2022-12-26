BIZ-INFLATION-HOLIDAYS-GET

Shoppers walk through The Grove shopping mall during the holiday shopping season, three days before Christmas, on Dec. 22, 2022, in Los Angeles.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images-TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Holiday sales rose this as American spending remained resilient during the critical shopping season despite surging prices on everything from food to rent, according to one measure.

Holiday sales rose 7.6, a slower pace than the 8.5% increase from a year earlier when shoppers began spending the money they had saved during the early part of the pandemic, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all kinds of payments including cash and debit cards.

